Joe Burrow: Hiring Personal Chef Will Be 1st Purchase After Signing NFL Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said his first major expenditure after signing an NFL contract will be hiring a personal chef.

"I'm a healthy eater, so whatever he or she can make that tastes good and keeps me shredded," Burrow told TMZ Sports.

The 23-year-old Iowa native is the favorite to become a member of the Cincinnati Bengals as the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft. He's coming off a breakout year that included winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to a national championship.

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions across 15 games during his final collegiate season. He added 368 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Although Cincinnati is his most likely destination, he told Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk) he's willing to wear any NFL uniform.

"Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I'll play for 'em. It doesn't matter to me," he said.

And that money will be used to find someone who can cook him a perfect steak—medium rare.

