Angel Garza's Red-Hot Debut, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet Set and More WWE Fallout

Angel Garza's Red-Hot Debut, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet Set and More WWE FalloutFebruary 4, 2020
The first WWE Raw of February brought with it a new No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship, a new rivalry for Charlotte Flair, the return of one of the more promising female Superstars in WWE and the red-hot main roster debut of a former cruiserweight champion.
Angel Garza joined Zelina Vega in seeking revenge for Humberto Carrillo's attack on Andrade a week ago and in the process, was the most buzzed-about Superstar on Monday's show thanks to a sickening attack on his cousin Rey Mysterio after their match.
Garza's debut highlighted one of the better efforts from the red brand in weeks.
Relive the most memorable moments and talked-about topics with this recap of the February 3 broadcast.
Angel Garza's Star-Making Performance Highlights Best Segment of the Night
Few Superstars get to make the impression on their first night with the main roster that Angel Garza did on this week's show.
Paired with the underrated Zelina Vega, he avenged his cousin, Humberto Carrillo's attack on United States champion Andrade last week, then proceeded to deliver a sickening hammerlock DDT to the legendary Rey Mysterio, onto exposed concrete.
Just a week ago, Garza lost his cruiserweight title to Jordan Devlin and appeared to be losing the momentum he had built up just a month earlier. This latest development rewards his above-average ring work, allows him to showcase some of his undeniable charisma and partners him with Vega, who works overtime to get her charges over with the audience.
For a guy with very little exposure to the main roster audience, if any, he was put in a position right out of the gate to play a significant role on the flagship show in WWE, not to mention work alongside one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots in Mysterio.
The post-match angle, with him dropping Mysterio head-first on the concrete, suggests their issues will only continue on this Road to WrestleMania. Might that mean Garza will have a significant spot on the biggest card of the year?
Ricochet Set to Challenge Brock Lesnar in Nice Bit of Storyline Continuity
Just prior to the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar laughed off the idea of Ricochet challenging him, then kicked him below the belt. During the Rumble match, Ricochet returned the favor, delivering a low blow that set up Drew McIntyre's Claymore that led to The Beast's elimination.
Monday night, in a nice bit of storyline continuity, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match to earn himself a shot at the WWE Championship at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.
One thing the Raw creative team and Paul Heyman has done successfully to this point is the weaving of storylines. He easily could have moved on from Ricochet after the Rumble retaliation but instead, The One and Only will now challenge Lesnar in a match that appears to have been set up weeks ago.
Said match has the potential to steal that particular event if Lesnar's matches against smaller Superstars are any indication.
AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio have all gotten the best out of Lesnar, who appears to up his game in order to keep up with the faster, more athletic competition. Expect the same from Ricochet, who will lean heavily on the David vs. Goliath formula to deliver the best possible match.
There is absolutely no chance in hell Lesnar drops the title to Ricochet but that does not mean the journey to the match, and the title bout itself, will not be a hell of a lot of fun.
Rhea Ripley's Challenge Sets Up Fresh Women's Title Match for WrestleMania
How refreshing was it to see Rhea Ripley make her way to the ring Monday night and issue a challenge to 2020 women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, rather than waiting for the top contender to throw it out there first?
Not only does it make for a fresh take on a tired formula, it makes the NXT women's champion look even more badass and fearless.
Here is a young, still relatively untested Aussie interrupting the standard-bearer for women's wrestling in WWE and laying the gauntlet down for her. She called Flair's bluff and now, The Queen will head to NXT on Wednesday night to address the challenge.
Ripley is, like Becky Lynch a year ago, the hottest women's wrestler in the company. Her unique look, in-ring intensity and hard-rock attitude have captured the attention of fans. It is nice to see WWE striking while the proverbial iron is hot rather than coming up for any number of reasons to resist the momentum.
Ruby Riott's Return Strengthens Division, Sets Up Rivalry with Liv Morgan
The returning Ruby Riott's attack on former tag team partner Liv Morgan bolstered the Raw women's division while providing it a secondary rivalry not centered around the women's title.
For all the talk about a women's revolution, it still seems as though television time is mostly devoted to those fighting over titles, leaving a wealth of talented individuals to wallow in mediocrity and obscurity. Paul Heyman and the Raw writing team has changed that a bit with Morgan and Lana's feud and now appears poised to build on that.
Riott and Morgan have a rich history with each other. They former Riott Squad teammates were best of friends, travel partners and essentially road sisters. They went everywhere, did everything together and relied on each other when battling the top stars in the women's division.
Riott's injury, and the Superstar Shakeup of a year ago, splintered the group and left them to fend for themselves. Why Riott attacked Morgan Monday, leaving her lying and heartbroken, is a question that will need to be answered.
As will Sarah Logan's place in the whole ordeal.
Surely, she will not sit back and watch as her former teammates battle without picking sides.