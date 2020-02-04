Angel Garza's Red-Hot Debut, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet Set and More WWE Fallout

2 of 4

Just prior to the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar laughed off the idea of Ricochet challenging him, then kicked him below the belt. During the Rumble match, Ricochet returned the favor, delivering a low blow that set up Drew McIntyre's Claymore that led to The Beast's elimination.

Monday night, in a nice bit of storyline continuity, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match to earn himself a shot at the WWE Championship at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

One thing the Raw creative team and Paul Heyman has done successfully to this point is the weaving of storylines. He easily could have moved on from Ricochet after the Rumble retaliation but instead, The One and Only will now challenge Lesnar in a match that appears to have been set up weeks ago.

Said match has the potential to steal that particular event if Lesnar's matches against smaller Superstars are any indication.

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio have all gotten the best out of Lesnar, who appears to up his game in order to keep up with the faster, more athletic competition. Expect the same from Ricochet, who will lean heavily on the David vs. Goliath formula to deliver the best possible match.

There is absolutely no chance in hell Lesnar drops the title to Ricochet but that does not mean the journey to the match, and the title bout itself, will not be a hell of a lot of fun.