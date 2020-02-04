Coin Toss Could Decide If Curtis Jones Becomes Liverpool's Youngest Captain

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Curtis Jones could become the youngest captain in Liverpool's history in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, but only if a coin toss goes in his favour.

Liverpool will field a young side at Anfield against the Shrews, and under-23 coach Neil Critchley will be in the dugout in place of Jurgen Klopp because the first-team players and staff are on their winter break.

The Reds had the same situation in December, when Critchley led a youthful side to a 5-0 loss in the Carabao Cup to Aston Villa while Klopp and the senior side were at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jones was with the senior squad in Qatar for the Villa game, and Pedro Chirivella wore the captain's armband.

The 19-year-old will play against Shrewsbury, though, and Critchley said he could decide on the skipper with a coin toss, per David Maddock in the Mirror:

"Curtis has been our captain for the U23s this season, but he wasn't captain in the Aston Villa game because he was away at the Club World Cup. So I shall toss the coin and see which one [player] it lands on. Would he be the club's youngest-ever captain? Well, he might give me a double-headed coin to flick then."

Jones only turned 19 on January 30 and will comfortably be Liverpool's youngest captain if he is given the armband over Chirivella.

The current record holder is Alex Raisbeck, who captained Liverpool to their first-ever league title in 1900-01 and first took the position when he was 20.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Klopp's decision to withdraw the senior side from contention for Tuesday's fixture.

But the replay would not have been necessary if Liverpool had not thrown away a 2-0 lead in the original fixture at the end of last month:

Shrewsbury's impressive comeback was proof of the League One outfit's mettle, and Sam Ricketts' side will likely be relishing their trip to Anfield.

Against a full strength Liverpool team, the Shrews would have little chance of advancing to the fifth round, but given the unique circumstances, their odds are much improved.



If they can claim victory, their reward will be a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.