Roy Williams Says He's 'Pissed Off' After UNC Struggles in Loss to No. 8 FSU

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Frustration boiled over for North Carolina head coach Roy Williams following his team's 65-59 loss to No. 8 Florida State on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Williams said he's "pissed off right now" with the way the Tar Heels have performed.

North Carolina has dropped seven of its last nine games and is 10-12 overall in 2019-20.

This is only the third time the Tar Heels have lost at least 12 games in a season under Williams dating back to 2003-04. He has never posted a losing record in 31 years as a head coach at North Carolina and Kansas coming into this season.

Expectations were high for North Carolina coming into this season. The program was ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. Williams and his staff had the ninth-ranked recruiting class, headlined by Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot, per 247Sports.

Things haven't come together for the Tar Heels thus far. Anthony leads the team in scoring (19.8 points per game), but he's shooting just 36.7 percent overall. Williams' usual high-octane offense ranks 176th in points per game (71.4).

There isn't any time for Williams to breathe in his quest for answers, with North Carolina preparing to host No. 7 Duke on Saturday.