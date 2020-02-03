Video: Angel Garza Makes WWE Main Roster Debut on Raw, Defeats Rey Mysterio

Source: WWE.com

The WWE Universe got to meet one of NXT's top stars Monday night when Angel Garza made his main roster debut on Raw.

Garza went face-to-face with Humberto Carrillo after Zelina Vega introduced the former NXT cruiserweight champion:

After Garza attacked Carrillo, Rey Mysterio came out to make the save that led to a match between the two. Garza prevailed against The Ultimate Underdog and laid him out on the cement floor with a DDT, similar to what Carrillo did to Andrade last week.

Just eight months after making his NXT television debut, Garza's stock has skyrocketed. He defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and proposed to his girlfriend on the show in December.

Even though Jordan Devlin defeated Garza for the title last month at Worlds Collide, things appear to be looking up for the third-generation luchador now that he will be a weekly staple on Raw.