Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees for 91 Dogs After Super Bowl Win

Elsa/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi helped the Kansas City Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy home for the first time since the 1969 season.

Now the 23-year-old is helping 91 dogs from a Kansas City animal shelter find their home.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Nnadi, who happens to wear No. 91, offered to pay the adoption fees for every dog who was in the Kansas City Pet Project shelter as of Sunday in response to his team's 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City Pet Project reacted to the news and shared how "honored" it was to partner with him:

Teicher noted adoption fees at the shelter are typically around $150 per dog.

Nnadi, a third-round pick out of Florida State, also partnered with Kansas City Pet Project during the regular season by paying the adoption fee for a dog after every win. The Chiefs won 12 games before winning all three of their postseason games.