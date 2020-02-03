Celtics Trade Rumors: Clint Capela Talks Held with Rockets Before Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have reportedly engaged with the Houston Rockets about a trade for center Clint Capela, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski previously reported the Rockets were actively discussing trading away Capela with several Eastern Conference teams.

Houston is looking to add a wing and another center before Thursday's trade deadline, potentially using multiple trades to accomplish the goal.

A Capela deal would also be important for the Rockets to help clear salary.

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, owner Tilman Fertitta is hoping to avoid the luxury tax this season by trading the center.

"They're done with Capela," a Western Conference executive told Young.

The center has a $16.5 million salary for 2019-20 and is under contract through 2022-23.

This would work out well for Boston, which has high expectations this season after losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year and the conference finals in each of the previous two seasons. The 33-15 squad entered Monday third in the Eastern Conference.

While the Celtics have a lot of perimeter talent between Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, Capela would represent an upgrade in the post from Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.

The Rockets center is currently averaging 13.9 points and a career-high 13.8 rebounds per game, adding elite defense with his 1.8 blocks per game. He's been responsible for more than 10 win shares in each of the last two years thanks to his efficiency on both ends of the court, per Basketball Reference.

Boston already ranks second in the NBA with 105.3 points allowed per game, but Capela could help take the defense to another level as the squad competes for a championship.

Wojnarowski said on The Lowe Post podcast that the Celtics would likely have to part with Theis, Vincent Poirier, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick (h/t Chris Grenham of Forbes).

Even with a high price, the move could put Boston closer to an NBA title this season and beyond.