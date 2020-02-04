Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Cleveland Before 2020 Deadline

Losses continue to pile up for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they approach the 2020 NBA trade deadline, and the season-long struggles may lead the franchise to be active on the market.

Star forward Kevin Love has consistently been mentioned in rumors, and he'll be featured in several more reports leading up to Thursday's cutoff at 3 p.m. ET. He won't be the only player mentioned as the Cavs attempt to improve their long-term outlook.

Love's future, though, will remain the primary storyline.

While the current reports aren't necessarily opposing, they provide valuable insight from multiple perspectives.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod that Cleveland's front office does not expect a deal to materialize.

"Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday," he said. "Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason."

ESPN's Zach Lowe added, as of Monday, none of the discussions involving Love appear serious.

That can be concurrently true with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reporting an uneasy feeling around the team.

"More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup" and looking to trade both Love and starting center Tristan Thompson.

Not long after, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed the Cavaliers have put Thompson on the market. Sources told Haynes that the Cavaliers are in "asset accumulation mode," so the 28-year-old is a prime trade candidate because of his expiring contract.

According to HoopsHype, Thompson is due $18.6 million this season. He should be an attractive piece anyway; he's averaging career-high marks of 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with just under a block per game.

Considering the state of the Cavsa ghastly 13-38 and tied for the second-worst record in the NBAit's only smart to consider dealing Thompson before the deadline.

Granted, that doesn't mean to accept the best offer regardless of the returning value. Thompson could re-sign with the Cavaliers during the summer; he's not simply playing out a contract with no chance of returning to Cleveland in 2020-21.

While the riskier path, it's also a reasonable one.

Brandon Knight, John Hensonwho has attracted interest from the New York Knicks, per Haynesand Matthew Dellavedova are also on expiring contracts. Unlike with Thompson, the Cavs should entertain any proposal that returns an asset.

        

