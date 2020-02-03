NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Aren't Pursuing Andre Iguodala, Robert Covington

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly not among the teams pursuing trades for Andre Iguodala or Robert Covington before Thursday's deadline despite having a need on the wing.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Mavs have stayed out of those talks but are actively seeking an upgrade.

Iguodala has missed the entire 2019-20 season after he and the Grizzlies came to an agreement for him to stay away from the team while they pursued a trade. No trade has materialized yet, but the Grizzlies are seemingly determined to find a buyer before Thursday rather than buy out Iguodala's contract.

Covington is perhaps the most coveted wing on the market. His name has been brought up in discussions for months, but the Timberwolves have an understandably high price on a floor-stretching elite defender who is on a below-market contract.

The Mavs could look to acquire someone like Glenn Robinson III, who is on a minimum contract and likely won't require as much in return as Iguodala or Covington. Dallas and Golden State previously worked on a trade that sent Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas.

This is also a matter of limited resources. The Mavericks cannot trade their 2020 first-round pick because they owe their 2021 first-rounder to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal. Their 2023 pick is also tied up with protections as part of that deal, which prevents them from moving their 2022 or 2024 picks. Their first available pick is not until 2025, which isn't an attractive chip for teams on the rebuild.

The Mavs do have second-round picks at their disposal, including one from Golden State that will be in the low 30s this season.