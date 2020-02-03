UFC's Colby Covington Challenges 50 Cent to Fight with Arm Tied Behind His Back

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Colby Covington prepares for his fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman retained his title with a fifth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images

After losing a title fight to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Colby Covington has an interesting next opponent in mind: 50 Cent. 

Covington wasn't happy with the rapper's trash talk after his recent loss and challenged him to an interesting bout Monday on the Ariel Helwani Show (warning: video contains profanity).

"I want to do a celebrity boxing match," he said. "I'm going to tie one hand behind my back and I'm going to fight 50 Cent. I'm going to put up $1 million of my dollars."

He added that he would donate his winnings to the troops.

The feud apparently began when 50 Cent mocked Covington after his knockout loss with an Instagram post discussing the fighter's supposed broken jaw. 

"Well look at the bright side, you won't say the wrong thing or anything. For the next 6 weeks," the caption read.

Covington confirmed Monday that he didn't break his jaw in the loss.

The rapper's post called Covington racist for what he said about Usman before the fight.

"What has his family ever done for America beside serve in the Federal penitentiary?" Covington said of his opponent, per Natasha Hooper of BJPenn.

While 50 Cent has been involved in boxing as a promoter, it might be a leap for him to actually step into the ring against a professional fighter.

