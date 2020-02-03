Floyd Mayweather Being Investigated by Miami Police After Altercation on Video

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A police report has been filed against Floyd Mayweather accusing the former boxer of assault.

TMZ reported that Ricco Kimborough claimed Mayweather put his hands on him at the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel in Miami on February 1, a day before the Super Bowl.

It's said Kimborough asked the fighter for a photograph at around 8:30 a.m., to which Mayweather responded, "I can't even get a good morning first?"

TMZ provided further information: "In the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Ricco claims Floyd's security team 'pushed him away from Mayweather' while Floyd yelled at him, 'I'll beat your ass.' ... At one point, Ricco says if he gets his ass kicked by Floyd, 'I'll get all your money too!' Floyd says, 'You can get this ass-whooping for free.'"

TMZ also obtained footage of the altercation:

As relayed in the TMZ piece, there's no indication Mayweather was physical with Kimborough based on the video footage. The Miami Beach Police Department is now said to be investigating the case.

The 42-year-old was in attendance at the Super Bowl in Miami, posting a photo of himself on his Instagram at the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

Mayweather is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, as he won all 50 of his professional boxing bouts.

The veteran has not been in action since he beat UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, although he has teased a possible return on social media recently, suggesting he would be open to a rematch with the Irishman.