Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs Find 'Very Little Market'; Suns Are 'Wild Card'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 30: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers waits during a free throw during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to explore trading Kevin Love but have reportedly found "very little market."

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported "nothing appears serious" in Love trade talks, though the Phoenix Suns have long been viewed as a "wild card" to swoop in and make a trade.

Love, 31, is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during what's been the most visibly frustrating season of his NBA career. He remains an effective floor spacer and heady passer who can play either big spot depending on the lineup but has a massive contract holding back any trade talks.

The Cavs owe Love $91.5 million over the next three seasons. While the four-year, $120 million deal he inked last summer seemed designed to make it easier for Cleveland to trade Love in the post-LeBron James era, it's instead become a major impediment.

Love has clearly reached a good-but-non-All-Star stage of his career, making him more befitting of a third-banana role rather than a guy teams want to pay near-max salary. The contract limits Love's suitor pools greatly, mostly to capped-out teams that do not think they can do any better in free agency the next couple of years.

The Suns are an interesting "wild card" because they don't fit that bill. Their cap sheet is relatively clean moving forward, and they have a roster filled with young, developing talent.

As Lowe notes, Phoenix's potential interest comes down to the patience (or lack thereof) of owner Robert Sarver. On paper, it doesn't make much sense for the Suns to add a 31-year-old non-superstar with a massive contract. They're not close to contention, and Love's age doesn't fit with anyone who is part of the team's long-term plans. 

On the other hand, the Suns are about to finish their 10th straight season out of the playoffs. Love is a big name with championship experience and can be the so-called adult in the room full of young players. He also has a relationship with Suns general manager James Jones dating back to their time in Cleveland as teammates. 

