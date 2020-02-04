Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: Copa Del Rey Odds, Live Stream Info, Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's route to the 2020 Copa del Rey is not going to be straightforward, as Athletic Bilbao in front of their own supporters at San Mames stand between them and the semi-finals.

The Blaugrana coasted into the last eight, beating Leganes 5-0 in their previous encounter in the competition. They also warmed up for Thursday's showdown with a 2-1 win over Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

After a brilliant start to the season, Athletic have found wins difficult to come by of late. They advanced into the quarter-finals on penalties having been held to a 0-0 draw at Tenerife and have gone seven matches without a victory in the Spanish top flight.

Nevertheless, the Bilbao supporters should make a hostile environment for their illustrious visitors. Here are the key details ahead of what's set to be a fascinating contest in the Basque Country.

Date: Thursday, February 6

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN Plus (U.S.)

It's been a mixed campaign for Barcelona in the Copa this season, although they have managed to advance to the quarter-finals with wins over Ibiza and Leganes.

Against Ibiza, they were forced to come from behind, with Antoine Griezmann's brace sparing Blaugrana blushes after a poor performance. However, against Leganes they turned on the style, with Lionel Messi making his first appearance in the competition.

The forward was on target twice in that encounter, as Barcelona set up their trip to Bilbao in the last eight:

It will be intriguing to see if manager Quique Setien calls on Messi again for this fixture. While the team will be keen to win the cup, La Liga and the UEFA Champions League will remain the priorities for Barcelona late in the campaign.

The fixture list will become a lot more congested in the coming month for Barcelona as a result and Setien's rotation skills will be tested. It means he may lean on some young players too, including 17-year-old prodigy Ansu Fati.

The winger was the star of the show on Sunday against Levante, twice finishing after latching onto pinpoint Messi passes. Fati made history with his quick-fire brace:

Per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan, the teenager has said he is relishing operating alongside Messi at the moment:

If he does feature on Thursday, Fati will need to be part of a Barcelona attack that functions well if they are to get the better of Bilbao. While Athletic have been struggling, they remain one of the best defensive teams in La Liga, with just 17 goals leaked from their 22 top-flight matches.

Athletic will be relying heavily on Inaki Williams if they are to cause problems in attack, with his speed and close control devastating when he's on form.

Barcelona have looked vulnerable to rapid transitions at times under Setien and they don't appear totally comfortable at the back. That should make for an entertaining match and one Barcelona should just about edge.

Prediction: Athletic 1-3 Barcelona