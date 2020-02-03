Premier League Fixtures: Week 26 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Jon Super/Associated Press

The Premier League's inaugural winter break will split Week 26 of the 2019-20 campaign in two, with the 10 matches taking place over two weekends.

Per BBC Sport, the schedule is designed in such a way to give all teams at least 13 days between Premier League matches. Eight teams will be in action during the weekend of 8 and 9 February, and the rest a week later. None of the matches will take place at the same time.

Here's a look at the schedule (times GMT/ET) and score predictions:

Saturday 8 February

12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Watford

Sunday 9 February

2 p.m./9 a.m.: Sheffield United 2-0 Bournemouth

4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m.: Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United

Friday 14 February

8 p.m./3 p.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Leicester City

Saturday 15 February

12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Southampton 0-0 Burnley

5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Norwich City 0-2 Liverpool

Sunday 16 February

2 p.m./9 a.m.: Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m.: Arsenal 2-2 Newcastle United

Monday 17 February

8 p.m./3 p.m.: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United

Not every club will have at least 13 days between matches as was originally intended, as the FA Cup replays will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed his top players will not take part, and he won't even be on the bench to manage:

Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham will also be involved in replays prior to the start of Week 26.

Chelsea and Manchester United will close out the gameweek on Monday, February 17, in a crucial battle in the top-four race. Neither team has been in great form of late, but the Blues are still leading the pack for the final UEFA Champions League ticket.

Frank Lampard and his troops have just a single win in their last five Premier League outings, a run matched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Red Devils. The gap between Chelsea in fourth and United in seventh is six points.

Luke Shaw is already looking past the short break:

Liverpool's bid for an unbeaten season will continue at Carrow Road, where Norwich City await. The Canaries are in last place in the Premier League, winning a league-low four matches so far.

Defending champions Manchester City have just one win in their last three outings in the competition, and their lead over Leicester in the battle for second place is just two points.

Manager Pep Guardiola rued the lack of efficiency in front of goal after the loss to Tottenham:

West Ham are next on the schedule, and their poor defence―fourth-worst in the division―should help the City forwards get back on track.

Arsenal have drawn four straight matches and will take on a Newcastle side unbeaten in their last four. Both teams are tied on 31 points.