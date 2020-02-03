EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 26 Premier League Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Week 26 of the Premier League is staggered over two weekends to enable clubs to have a winter break.

Everton take on Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion host Watford on Saturday, while Sheffield United play Bournemouth and Manchester City face West Ham United on Sunday.

The remainder of the fixtures will be played between February 14 and February 17, with Chelsea taking on Manchester United on the latter date as the highlight of the schedule.

Liverpool will travel to Norwich City, Arsenal host Newcastle United and Leicester City will be away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here's the full schedule, complete with score predictions for each:

Saturday, February 8

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford (1-1)

Sunday, February 9

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Ham United (3-0)

Friday, February 14

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City (2-2)

Saturday, February 15

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley (2-1)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Liverpool (2-4)

Sunday, February 16

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United (1-0)

Monday, February 17

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United (1-2)

Top Players

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, but Roberto Firmino was instrumental to the Reds' victory as he contributed an impressive hat-trick of assists:

The forward has been Liverpool's biggest creator under manager Jurgen Klopp:

Firmino's intelligent movement and incisive link-play in the final third are vital to Liverpool, and he'll be one to watch when they take on the Canaries.

Inexplicably, none of his 10 goals for the Reds this season have come at Anfield, but with the clash taking place at Carrow Road, that won't be an issue.

Liverpool have scored 28 goals in their last seven clashes with Norwich and conceded 11. Expect goals from this match, with Firmino at the heart their attack.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes made his United debut on Saturday but was unable to help his new team avoid a goalless draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nevertheless, it was an encouraging first outing for the playmaker:

Journalist Jonathan Shrager was impressed:

Fernandes would likely have enjoyed an even stronger debut had he not been withdrawn into a deeper role in the second half by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The likes of Anthony Martial making more runs in front of him so he could create would have been helpful, too.

United have a fortnight to work with their new star, though, so by the time they face Chelsea on February 17, they might be better equipped to get more out of him.

The Red Devils haven't lost to Chelsea since the 2018 FA Cup final and have won three of their subsequent five meetings in all competitions, so it would not be a surprise for them to come away from Stamford Bridge with a result.