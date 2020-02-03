EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 26 Premier League Fixtures

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino after scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 1, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Week 26 of the Premier League is staggered over two weekends to enable clubs to have a winter break.

Everton take on Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion host Watford on Saturday, while Sheffield United play Bournemouth and Manchester City face West Ham United on Sunday.

The remainder of the fixtures will be played between February 14 and February 17, with Chelsea taking on Manchester United on the latter date as the highlight of the schedule.

Liverpool will travel to Norwich City, Arsenal host Newcastle United and Leicester City will be away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here's the full schedule, complete with score predictions for each:

            

Saturday, February 8

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford (1-1)

                    

Sunday, February 9

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Ham United (3-0)

              

Friday, February 14

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City (2-2)

             

Saturday, February 15

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley (2-1)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Liverpool (2-4)

             

Sunday, February 16

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United (1-0)

            

Monday, February 17

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United (1-2)

             

Top Players

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, but Roberto Firmino was instrumental to the Reds' victory as he contributed an impressive hat-trick of assists:

The forward has been Liverpool's biggest creator under manager Jurgen Klopp:

Firmino's intelligent movement and incisive link-play in the final third are vital to Liverpool, and he'll be one to watch when they take on the Canaries.

Inexplicably, none of his 10 goals for the Reds this season have come at Anfield, but with the clash taking place at Carrow Road, that won't be an issue.

Liverpool have scored 28 goals in their last seven clashes with Norwich and conceded 11. Expect goals from this match, with Firmino at the heart their attack.

                  

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes made his United debut on Saturday but was unable to help his new team avoid a goalless draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nevertheless, it was an encouraging first outing for the playmaker:

Journalist Jonathan Shrager was impressed:

Fernandes would likely have enjoyed an even stronger debut had he not been withdrawn into a deeper role in the second half by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The likes of Anthony Martial making more runs in front of him so he could create would have been helpful, too.

United have a fortnight to work with their new star, though, so by the time they face Chelsea on February 17, they might be better equipped to get more out of him.

The Red Devils haven't lost to Chelsea since the 2018 FA Cup final and have won three of their subsequent five meetings in all competitions, so it would not be a surprise for them to come away from Stamford Bridge with a result.  

Related

    Rashford at Super Bowl with Jay-Z

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rashford at Super Bowl with Jay-Z

    marcusrashford
    via Instagram

    Messi, Ramos in B/R's La Liga Team of the Week

    Isak and Cazorla also feature 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi, Ramos in B/R's La Liga Team of the Week

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    La Liga Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    La Liga Winners and Losers

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer 'Had to Tear the House Down' to Begin Rebuild

    'You don't stay here if you don't give everything to this team'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer 'Had to Tear the House Down' to Begin Rebuild

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard