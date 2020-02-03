Tyreek Hill Calls Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Start of 'Motherf--king Dynasty'

Elsa/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill proclaimed that his team's 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday is the beginning of a "motherf--king dynasty":

Hill wasn't the only Chief who believes future Super Bowl wins lie ahead, with defensive lineman Chris Jones telling reporters postgame that the organization will "build a f--king dynasty in Kansas City."

Hill caught nine passes for 105 yards in the win, including a 44-yard pass on 3rd-and-15 to help set up a Travis Kelce fourth-quarter touchdown. His efforts helped Kansas City overcome a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit.

The Chiefs are certainly set up for a dynasty with quarterback Patrick Mahomes running the show. The Chiefs signal-caller, who won the 2018 NFL MVP award, has thrown 76 touchdown passes to just 18 interceptions in 31 games as the Chiefs' quarterback.

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs are 28-8 including playoffs and have not lost a game by more than seven points.

The Chiefs will undoubtedly break the bank for Mahomes when his rookie contract expires, but Kansas City should have plenty of talent locked up through 2021 otherwise.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who had 8.0 sacks this regular season, is signed through 2023. He came through in the clutch Sunday with a drive-ending sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the final minutes of the game and his team up 24-20.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was named an All-Pro this year, is with the team through 2021. The same goes for five-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. Hill and big-play threat Mecole Hardman, who finished his rookie year with 538 yards and six touchdown receptions on just 41 targets, are contracted through 2022.

The Chiefs should face some stiff competition over the next few years, perhaps most notably from NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

For now, however, they're on top of the Super Bowl LV odds ledger at 6-1, per Caesars Sportsbook.

