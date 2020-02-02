Chris Jones: Chiefs Building a 'F--king Dynasty' on Heels of Super Bowl Victory

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

As the New England Patriots dynasty begins to crumble at its foundation, the Kansas City Chiefs see themselves as the heir apparent.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones told reporters the team is going to "build a f--king dynasty in Kansas City" moments after their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

"This is the beginning of something, baby. This is a dynasty. This is sack nation," Jones said.

Jones, who had been battling a calf injury for weeks, recorded just one tackle but gave San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fits with three passes defensed at the line of scrimmage.

Being part of whatever dynasty may or may not come will be dependent on Jones' contract status. The 25-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While the Chiefs would undoubtedly like to bring him back, they're looking at a potential roster crunch sooner than later.

Patrick Mahomes is considered likely to ink an extension that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason. It's possible the Chiefs won't be able to match an offer Jones gets on the open market.

That said, the idea of a dynasty is clearly on the mind of Chiefs players. Frank Clark said Kansas City plans on building a dynasty while dismissing New England.

"Nah, not no Patriots dynasty. We got rid of them too earlier in the year. We're gonna do it more like the Chiefs dynasty," he told reporters.

Unlike Jones, Clark is locked up for the foreseeable future. The pass-rushing specialist inked a five-year, $104 million deal after he was traded to Kansas City last offseason.