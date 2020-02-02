Patrick Mahomes, Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrate Super Bowl 54 Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Among the many people celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory Sunday were star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Matthews posted a picture of the two of them on the field immediately after the game on Instagram.

While Mahomes was dazzling on the field, Matthews was posting updates throughout the night on her Instagram story and on Twitter. It continued with a message after an impressive come-from-behind effort.

The Chiefs had trailed the San Francisco 49ers 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led his team to a 31-20 victory.

Mahomes celebrated with his coaches and teammates after winning MVP, while his girlfriend was also right by his side at the highest point of his professional career.

Related

    Frank Clark Calls Out Jimmy G's Contract After Super Bowl 'Checkdowns'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Frank Clark Calls Out Jimmy G's Contract After Super Bowl 'Checkdowns'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek Hill: SB Win Start of 'Motherf--king Dynasty'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Tyreek Hill: SB Win Start of 'Motherf--king Dynasty'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Mathieu Says Chiefs Were 'Grateful' When Garoppolo Threw

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mathieu Says Chiefs Were 'Grateful' When Garoppolo Threw

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Jones: Chiefs Building a 'F--king Dynasty'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chris Jones: Chiefs Building a 'F--king Dynasty'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report