Patrick Mahomes, Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrate Super Bowl 54 Win

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Among the many people celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory Sunday were star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Matthews posted a picture of the two of them on the field immediately after the game on Instagram.

While Mahomes was dazzling on the field, Matthews was posting updates throughout the night on her Instagram story and on Twitter. It continued with a message after an impressive come-from-behind effort.

The Chiefs had trailed the San Francisco 49ers 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led his team to a 31-20 victory.

Mahomes celebrated with his coaches and teammates after winning MVP, while his girlfriend was also right by his side at the highest point of his professional career.