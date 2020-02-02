Travis Kelce: Andy Reid 'Married to Us Forever' After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"We got that ring for Big Red."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made it perfectly clear his team won Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami for head coach Andy Reid.

"He's married to us forever," Kelce said on ESPN's NFL PrimeTime following Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid is one of the best coaches of his generation and directed plenty of successful offenses over the course of his impressive career. This is the 2002 Coach of the Year's 21st season in the league and his first Lombardi Trophy after a number of near-misses, including in last year's AFC Championship Game with the Chiefs.

His Philadelphia Eagles also lost the Super Bowl that ended the 2004 campaign.

The win might have been big for Reid, but Kelce was ready to party as well:

The tight end played a key role in the win with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter and kick-started Kansas City's comeback victory. The Chiefs scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter after falling behind by double digits, and Kelce's was the first.

"I knew we needed one more," the five-time Pro Bowler said when asked what his mindset was after the touchdown. "I just wanted to go to the sideline and regroup. ... It was a mindset there in the fourth quarter to say enough is enough and go win a ballgame."

It is no surprise Kelce made a key play in the victory given his status as one of the best tight ends in the league.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four years and tallied three touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans to help his team reach the sport's biggest stage. He then delivered when the game was on the line.

It won't be the last time if Kelce's to be believed.

"The dynasty is just starting, baby," he said, per Will Brinson of CBS Sports.