Nick Bosa 'Pissed' After 49ers Blow 10-Point Lead to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa told reporters he was "pissed" after the Niners lost Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night 31-20.

Bosa had a fantastic rookie season, registering 47 tackles (16 for loss), nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Those numbers earned him Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

But on Sunday night, it was Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and a 10-point Kansas City Chiefs comeback in the fourth quarter that prevented Bosa and the Niners from winning a title and celebrating.