Nick Bosa 'Pissed' After 49ers Blow 10-Point Lead to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reacts on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa told reporters he was "pissed" after the Niners lost Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night 31-20. 

Bosa had a fantastic rookie season, registering 47 tackles (16 for loss), nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Those numbers earned him Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

But on Sunday night, it was Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and a 10-point Kansas City Chiefs comeback in the fourth quarter that prevented Bosa and the Niners from winning a title and celebrating.

