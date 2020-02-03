NBA Rumors: Analyzing League's Top Trade Candidates

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline is just three days away, and there is little time to add drama to what has been a mostly dormant year in terms of major acquisitions.

Just five deals have been made since the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets swapped Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul in a blockbuster move.

Though star players like Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love might still change teams, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested it was unlikely there would be any fireworks during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. Most teams simply lack the salary cap flexibility to take on hefty salaries, while other teams are selling extremely high on players with team-friendly contracts.

Nevertheless, the rumor mill is beginning to pick up steam ahead of Thursday. While John Hollinger of The Athletic said NBA teams have an "unofficial truce on Super Sunday," there were a number of revelations with respect to the trade market.

Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz from around the league.

Rockets Dangling Clint Capela

Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets are "actively discussing" trades with multiple Eastern Conference teams regarding big man Clint Capela.

Unlike Drummond—who has a player option this summer—Capela is under contract for the next three seasons. While Love has more than $90 million left on his contract, Capela has barely more than $51 million guaranteed on his deal. In relative terms, Capela is far less cumbersome in terms of his cap hit.

The 25-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks through his first 39 appearances. He cleans the glass at will and is a viable rim protector. In fact, he is really the only dependable interior defender on Houston's roster. Why would they trade him if he seems crucial to a deep playoff run?

Well, Wojnarowski also reported the Rockets are hoping to acquire a number of "draft assets" that they would then flip to acquire a wing player. It bears wondering if they are hoping to pry Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves given their reported interest in him.

The Rockets have been in discussions with the Atlanta Hawks regarding Capela, per Wojnarowski. If they could acquire their first-round draft pick (or even a future first), that might make them the front-runners to acquire Covington.

Perhaps Houston believe they can make a run at Drummond, as well. The Pistons do not have a lot of leverage due to Drummond's option, and they risk letting him walk for free this summer.

Regardless, it seems Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is intent on shaking things up yet again.

Dennis Smith Jr. Drawing Interest from Magic, Timberwolves

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Things have not gone according to plan for Dennis Smith Jr. ever since he was traded to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal last February.

Smith fell out of favor with former Knicks head coach David Fizdale early this season and struggled to see much of the floor, but it has only gotten worse since. The former NC State star is averaging just 5.2 points while shooting below 33 percent from the floor on under 16 minutes per game.

In spite of Smith's struggles, however, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Timberwolves and Orlando Magic are showing interest in the former All-Rookie Second Team member.

Minnesota lack depth at the point guard spot after they traded Jeff Teague to the Hawks. Shabazz Napier has had some success in the starting role, but the Timberwolves might be willing to bet on Smith's upside as a scorer and playmaker alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Orlando's interest in Smith is a little more puzzling. Markelle Fultz has had a fine season in the starting role, and D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams provide different looks at the point guard spot. Perhaps the Magic believe Smith might replace Augustin, who will be a free agent this summer.

Perhaps a change of pace is necessary to help Smith resuscitate what once looked to be a promising career.

Cavs 'Resigned' Kevin Love Trade Won't Happen at Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem like a team destined to be sellers in the next few days. The Cavs (13-37) are tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and they might need to hit the reset button amid a drama-filled (for the wrong reasons) year.

However, it is becoming more and more unlikely Cleveland will be unable to move Kevin Love before the deadline. Wojnarowski said the Cavs are "resigned" that there are no trade partners for them during an episode of The Woj Pod.

Love it still an exceptional frontcourt player. He is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting close to 38 percent from beyond the arc. Love has produced even in spite of shoot-first guards like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland repeatedly dominating possessions. He certainly could pose as that "missing piece" for any number of contenders.

But as previously mentioned, Love's large salary might be the major obstacle in getting a deal done because of the financial inflexibility around the league. Not to mention, Love has a notable injury history and will turn 32 at the start of next season.

Although players in the locker room are reportedly getting the sense the front office wants a "shakeup," per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Love will probably still be wearing a Cavs uniform for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.