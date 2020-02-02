Super Bowl Quarter Score 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs 4th-Quarter Update and Recap

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heading into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs attempted to mount a comeback, trailing the 49ers 20-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Chiefs jumped off to a bad start in the final frame. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a pass slightly behind Tyreek Hill. The ball bounced off the wideout's hands, and safety Tarvarius Moore snagged the interception.

We saw why tight end George Kittle is one of the best at his position. He scooped a low ball for 12 yards to move the chains as the 49ers looked to put a stronghold on their 20-10 lead.

Kansas City's defense forced San Francisco to punt for the first time late in Sunday's game. Aside from an early interception, the 49ers didn't make many critical errors with their possessions.

In a vital third-down situation, Mahomes flashed his big arm and connected with Hill for 44 yards. They redeemed themselves after a turnover on the previous drive.

Kansas City closed the gap with a touchdown. Mahomes played with ice-water in his veins and shook off a poor start to the fourth quarter. With six minutes and 13 seconds left in regulation, the Chiefs injected new life to their title hopes.

San Francisco's defense lost some steam late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes threw a dart to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who beat cornerback Richard Sherman for 38 yards. A few plays later, Damien Williams reached the corner of the end zone on a five-yard reception.

Ironically, with all the talk about San Francisco's defense before this matchup, Kansas City's unit had to close out for a victory. The 49ers held on to all three of their timeouts going into the final two minutes of regulation, which gave them more than enough time to reclaim the lead. They trailed 24-20.

Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders, who streaked downfield. If the two connected, the 49ers would've taken the lead. Instead, the Chiefs sacked the 49ers quarterback on the following play, forcing a turnover on downs.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams broke away from the 49ers defense and ran down the sideline for a score to put Kansas City in a commanding 31-20 lead with one minute and 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Head coach Andy Reid and his players started to smell victory.

Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller put the exclamation point on the Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 victory. He picked off Garoppolo, which allowed Kansas City to burn the final 57 seconds on the clock.

The Chiefs walked out of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as champions. It's their first title since Super Bowl IV in 1970.