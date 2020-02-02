Super Bowl 2020 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of 49ers vs. Chiefs

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs recovered from another double-digit deficit, toppling the San Francisco 49ers to earn a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.

The MVP of the game, Mahomes accounted for 315 offensive yards and three touchdowns. Backed by a sensational final 15 minutes from the defense, the Chiefs overcame a 20-10 hole with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City fans, quite understandably, may want to relive the comeback. Worry not—Bleacher Report has you covered.

1st Quarter

San Francisco won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to Kansas City to open Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers forced a three-and-out and proceeded to put points on the board.

Deebo Samuel's 32-yard run highlighted the drive, which covered 62 yards in 5:58. The versatile receiver also added a seven-yard run to convert a third down in scoring territory. Robbie Gould capped the possession with a 38-yard field goal.

But the Chiefs responded promptly.

Mahomes went 5-of-6 for 40 yards and rushed for 11 more, including a one-yard touchdown run to give Kansas City a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

2nd Quarter

On the second play of the quarter, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones created pressure and forced Jimmy Garoppolo into a bad decision. The 49ers quarterback misfired badly and threw it directly to Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes immediately lofted a 28-yard pass to Sammy Watkins, putting the Chiefs in scoring territory. Although the drive stalled after a fourth-down conversion in the red zone, Harrison Butker drilled a 31-yard kick for a 10-3 advantage.

However, the Niners wouldn't be denied on the ensuing drive.

The blocking unit absolutely dominated Kansas City's front seven, creating running lanes and providing ample time for Garoppolo. San Francisco ran for 38 yards on four carries, and Jimmy G completed all three passes for 42 yards and a score. Kyle Juszczyk caught the 15-yard touchdown to even the score.

Both teams had another possession before the break, but they headed into the locker room locked up at 10.

3rd Quarter

Out of the break, the Niners once again swiftly moved down the field. They covered 52 yards on the first five snaps, reaching Kansas City's 32-yard line before the drive soon stalled. Gould, though, nailed a 42-yard attempt for a 13-10 edge.

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner soon capitalized on a poor throw from Mahomes, grabbing an interception at the 45.

The Niners, yet again, marched down the field. Garoppolo completed three of four attempts for 52 yards, and Raheem Mostert plunged in from a yard out.

But as the third quarter ended, Kansas City seemed destined to trim San Francisco's 20-10 lead.

4th Quarter

While moving into scoring territory, the Chiefs picked a pair of third-down conversions. Facing another at the 23, Mahomes threw behind Tyreek Hill. The ball deflected off his hands and into the waiting arms of 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore.

Kansas City's defense responded with important stops to give Mahomes and the offense a fighting chance.

Aided by a 44-yard strike to Hill and a third-down pass interference, the Chiefs closed the gap. Mahomes capped the drive with a one-yard throw to Travis Kelce, making it 20-17.

After a three-and-out, Mahomes guided KC back down the field and connected with Williams for a one-yard score. Mahomes went 5-of-5 for 60 yards on the drive, and the Chiefs took a 24-20 advantage with 2:44 left in regulation.

Kansas City's defense came up huge again, forcing a turnover on downs on San Francisco's next drive.

Since the Niners had all three timeouts, the Chiefs needed a first down to seal the result. Well, the AFC champions did one better with a 38-yard touchdown scamper from Williams.

San Francisco's last-ditch effort ended with an interception from Kendall Fuller, icing the Chiefs' 31-20 triumph.

With the victory, Kansas City secured the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

