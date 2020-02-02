Chiefs Parade 2020: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

It wasn't always pretty and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't perfect, but a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City to come back and to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win their first title since Super Bowl IV. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the team's victory parade will take place Wednesday.

Route information is not yet available, but the Kansas City Sports Commission stated additional information will be available Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs Parade Info

When: Wednesday, February 5

Time: 11:30 a.m.

TV: KSHB-TV Kansas City, NFL Network

Stream: NFL.com

Cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass with just under a minute remaining in the game to cap a furious second-half comeback. The Chiefs and 49ers went into halftime tied at 10, but the 49ers took a 20-10 lead into the final period.

Mahomes, who threw two interceptions of his own, was brilliant down the stretch. He engineered scoring drives of 68 yards and 65 yards to take a four-point lead. Damien Williams essentially put the game away with a 38-yard touchdown run for the game's final score.

The Chiefs quarterback finished with 286 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams had 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes was named the game's MVP, largely due to his fourth-quarter heroics.

The win is obviously big for Chiefs fans who have been waiting half a century for the chance to call themselves champions. It is also a big one for head coach Andy Reid, who claimed his first ring as an NFL head coach after two decades of being one.

The 61-year-old had previously won a Super Bowl as an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers. Though he regularly delivered winning seasons to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs, he had never lifted the Lombardi Trophy as the man in charge.

Plenty of Chiefs hoped to change that on Sunday.

"The entire league wants Andy to win because of how he treats and leads his men," defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said earlier in Super Bowl week, per ESPN's Ian O'Connor.

Reid has gotten close to a title before—his Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX—and so have the Chiefs. They twice reached the AFC Championship Game without making it into the Super Bowl. This year, they staged comebacks in all three postseason games to end their drought.

Fans will undoubtedly want to share in the celebration with everyone who made this title run possible. On Wednesday, they can. While the route information hasn't been released, fans can likely use the Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series parade as a guide.

That parade began on Grand Boulevard, went north to Ninth Street, went east to Oak, south to Truman and back to Grand, south to Pershing Road, ending at Union Station. Viewing for the Victory Rally was available at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, and this will again be the case for the Chiefs parade.