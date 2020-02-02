Report: Saints' Drew Brees Exploring Broadcasting Options Amid Retirement Rumors

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Drew Brees has made it clear he's not close to making a decision on whether or not he'll play football next season or retire. He is, however, in a very thorough fact-finding phase. Representatives for the NFL's all-time passing leader have reportedly been reaching out to television executives to gauge their interest in a potential broadcasting career for Brees.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, Brees is expected to be a hot commodity in the booth if and when his playing days are over.



It's hard to imagine the market for Brees in the broadcast world wouldn't soar given the way Tony Romo has reinvigorated the CBS booth. Earlier this month, ESPN was rumored to have offered Romo in excess of $10 million per year to join its broadcast team.

Still, it seems a bit premature. Not even the Saints are putting pressure on their quarterback to make a decision yet. Speaking earlier in the week, New Orleans coach Sean Payton noted it would take time to come down from the intensity of the season before Brees is able to make a clear-headed choice.

"We talked about this, and it was something that I think most importantly for him he wanted a little bit of time to spend with his family," Payton said on Super Bowl Live Thursday. "I think none of us try to make any decisions when the season ends right away."

Brees echoed that sentiment Friday, noting he has certain parameters that will lead him to his decision.

"When I walk away, I don't want it to be because I can't play the game anymore because there's 32 teams saying, 'Alright, see ya later,'" Brees said earlier in the week. "I want it to be on my own terms first. And I want it to be because I just want to spend more time with my family. I'm ready for that next chapter. When that time comes, I'll know. I also recognize when the season ends you just take some time and decompress and kind of just go through that process the right way."