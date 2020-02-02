La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2020 Week 22 Table

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona completed a comfortable 2-1 La Liga win over Levante on Sunday after rising star Ansu Fati scored a brace.

The 17-year-old scored twice in a minute after linking with Lionel Messi for the opener after 30 minutes.

There was disappointment for Sevilla after they slumped to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Alaves.

Real Madrid consolidated their place at the La Liga summit on Saturday after a 1-0 victory over neighbours Atletico Madrid.

Sunday's Results

Leganes 2-1 Real Sociedad

Eibar 1-1 Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Getafe

Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

Villarreal 3-1 Osasuna

Barca 2-1 Levante

La Liga (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Real Madrid 22, +27, 49

2. Barcelona 22, +26, 46

3. Getafe 22, +12, 39

4. Sevilla 22, +7, 39

5. Valencia 22, +4, 37

6. Atletico Madrid 22, +7, 36

7. Villarreal 22, +9, 34

8. Real Sociedad 22, +7, 34

9. Athletic Bilbao 22, +5, 31

10. Granada 22, -2, 30

11. Osasuna 22, +1, 28

12. Real Betis 22, -4, 28

13. Levante 22, -7, 26

14. Real Valladolid 22, -6, 25

15. Alaves 22, -9, 24

16. Eibar 22, -9, 24

17. Mallorca 22, -16, 18

18. Leganes 22, -16, 18

19. Celta Vigo 22, -14, 17

20. Espanyol 22, -22, 15

Winners and Losers

Winner: Fati

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Being a lauded talent at one of the biggest clubs on the planet can carry significant weight for a youngster, but Fati is proving the hype surrounding his ability.

The Spain under-21 international has been the subject of debate since breaking into Barca's first team, and he's now showing the depth of his potential.

Fati looked every bit a superstar in the making after bagging a brace against Levante, but it was his linking with Messi which will have excited Blaugrana supporters.

The Argentina international played a world-class pass from the halfway line for his team-mate's opener, splitting the defence and allowing the teenager to sprint clear before netting.

Fati's finish contained maturity, and his second strike just moments later was also impressive. Messi assisted both, and Barca's future is being glimpsed in the present.

This was a truly breakout performance for the forward, and another full match under his belt will help his overall development.

New Barca boss Quique Setien will like what he's seen from the youngster during his earliest weeks in charge. Fati could quickly become a mainstay in the coach's squad in the months ahead, and beyond.

Loser: Sevilla

Los Nervionenses have completely lost traction in recent times, and Julen Lopetegui's men have slipped to fourth in the table.

Sevilla hoped to reinvigorate their campaign against an Alaves team which continues to lack quality, but a 1-1 draw was all the hosts could muster.

La Liga points have slipped away from Sevilla, and there's now a possibility they could tumble down from the UEFA Champions League places.

Two wins in seven league games highlight the issues the club faces. The good form of Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal will also pose concern.

Celta Vigo are Sevilla's next opponents, and it's a match which presents a simple hurdle to jump, with the home side languishing in the relegation zone.

Lopetegui's side need the three points on offer, and they must resume winning ways before their rivals put more pressure on their misgivings.

Winner: Karim Benzema

The Frenchman isn't always the most fashionable name at Los Blancos, but he might be the most consistent.

After a stellar 11-year career with Real, Benzema continues to be a match-winner for his club.

Benzema scored his first-ever goal in a Madrid derby on Saturday after the league leaders narrowly overcame Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After an underwhelming end to last season, it was difficult to imagine Real ahead of the champions, but Zinedine Zidane's team sit three points clear of Barca.

Benzema is without doubt a club legend at Madrid, and his longevity is testament to his consistency displayed over many years.

The No. 9 has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in La Liga and Europe this term, and his presence remains vital for his coach.

Loser: Diego Simeone's Attack

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Simeone will be wondering what to do next after his forwards once again failed to turn on the style during their latest game.

Atleti have lost four of their last five in all competitions. Over this period, they have managed to find the back of the net just once.

Simeone's side have always been famous for their battling qualities, but Atleti appear to have lost their compass and direction.

It was always going to be difficult to take points from a Real side in full flight, but when you're not scoring, it becomes impossible to beat opponents.

After eight years, Simeone's tenure might be coming to a sad conclusion, and with the club in sixth, they could very easily start next term outside of the Champions League.

Simeone's attack has netted a mere 22 La Liga goals this season, and the team could be in for their worst finish since 2010-11 when they ended seventh.