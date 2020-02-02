Mikel Arteta Criticises Burnley Pitch After Arsenal's Draw at Turf Moor

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Mikel Arteta the head coach / manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was critical of the pitch at Turf Moor after the Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arteta told reporters that his team had found it tough going against the Clarets after the visitors were held to a fourth consecutive draw in the top flight.

"The conditions were difficultthe grass was this long and they didn't put any water on it, and that's not a very helpful thing to play football. I didn't water the pitch yesterday at the training ground because I expected it, but that doesn't make it any easier to play. 

"They (Burnley) do what they do really well, and you are allowed to do it so we have to react to that. In some moments it wasn't the grassit was their quality and what they do really well, and we could not do it in the right way."

Arsenal did have good chances to get on the scoresheet during the 90 minutes. Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both went close with headers but could not hit the target.

The result means that Lacazette continued his goal drought away from home in the Premier League:

Burnley also wasted chances to secure a first Premier League win over Arsenal. Jay Rodriguez went closest with a close-range volley that hit the underside of the crossbar, as shown by Goal:

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said his team deserved to win the match and praised his players for their performance:

The result leaves Arsenal down in 10th place in the table on 31 points and means Arteta has managed just one Premier League win in seven games since replacing Unai Emery as manager.

