Premier League Table Week 25: Sunday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur dug deep to beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday during an action-packed encounter in the Premier League.

Steven Bergwijn scored a debut goal against the run of play after 63 minutes, and Heung-Min Son wrapped up the victory with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Earlier in the day, Burnley and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Sunday's Results

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

Spurs 2-0 Manchester City

Premier League (played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 25, 45, 73

2. Manchester City: 25, 36, 51

3. Leicester City: 25, 28, 49

4. Chelsea: 25, 9, 41

5. Spurs: 25, 8, 37

6. Sheffield United: 25, 3, 36

7. Manchester United: 25, 7, 35

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15, 3, 35

9. Everton: 25, -6, 33

10. Arsenal: 25, -2, 31

11. Burnley: 25, -10, 31

12. Newcastle United: 25, -12, 31

13. Southampton: 25, -15, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 25, -7, 30

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 25, -7, 26

16. Bournemouth: 25, -13, 26

17. Aston Villa: 25, -15, 25

18. West Ham United: 25, -13, 24

19. Watford: 25, -16, 23

20. Norwich City: 25, -23, 18

Premier League Top Scorers



1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 17 goals

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14

4. Danny Ings, Southampton: 14

5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 14

6. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14

7. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 13

8. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 11

9. Harry Kane, Spurs: 11

10. Raul Jimenez, Wolves: 11

Sunday Recap

Spurs produced a valiant display to take three points against the champions in a controversy-packed affair in the capital.

VAR was once again the subject of debate, with the officials forced to make key decisions that influenced the result.

A 12th-minute tackle by Raheem Sterling on Dele Alli only warranted a yellow, but replays showed the England winger could have seen red.

There was further drama seven minutes from half-time. Sergio Aguero went down in the box after a challenge from Serge Aurier, but referee Mike Dean signalled the Spurs defender had touched the ball. Play continued until VAR stopped the game after a protracted period, and the crowd were stunned when Dean suddenly pointed to the penalty spot after consultation.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan placed the ball down as the tension rose, and his effort was saved by the outstretched Hugo Lloris. However, as the goalkeeper scrambled to collect his save, Sterling beat him to the ball, and VAR once again came into play for another penalty shout.

More time passed until it was decided no foul had occurred, but Sterling didn't receive a second yellow for simulation while Jose Mourinho implored the referee to further punish the City attacker.

The goal action came in the second half when Bergwijn volleyed a debut strike just three minutes after City's Oleksandr Zinchenko received a second yellow for a cynical foul.

City had controlled the match for long spells but lost their momentum after losing a man and a goal. Spurs continued to turn the screw as they chased a second, and Mourinho's men were rewarded when Son's deflected effort found the bottom corner.

Elsewhere, Arsenal hit a 107-year low for points won at this stage of a top-flight season, per James Westwood of Goal.

The Gunners had chances to win the game, but the hosts also nearly grabbed three points when Jay Rodriguez's effort hit the underside of the crossbar and crashed down on the goal line to spare the visitors.

Arsenal are 10th in the table, level on 31 points with Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton. The Gunners' style of play is improving under new coach Mikel Arteta, but his side continue to find it difficult to finish in and around the box.