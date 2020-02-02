Ranking the 5 Possible Opponents for Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 36

1 of 5

With no clear path to WrestleMania for AJ Styles, why not program the measuring stick for excellence in pro wrestling over the past 20 years against Triple H, a Superstar he has never crossed paths with or battled in a singles match?

Should he be ready for the event after suffering a shoulder injury in the Royal Rumble match after taking a wicked spear from Edge, Styles would provide the perfect opponent for a Triple H who works a slower, more methodical style at this point in his career.

We have seen The Phenomenal One adapt to opponents of a variety of styles, working around their limitations to deliver the finest matches possible. Look no further than his WrestleMania 33 match with Shane McMahon.

While The Game is infinitely better than his brother-in-law, he would benefit from working with a guy as talented and brilliant between the ropes as Styles. The promo work alone, especially given Styles' history as an "indy guy," would make it worth booking the showdown.