Demi Lovato Super Bowl National Anthem 2020 Prop Odds and Predictions

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Although millions of dollars will be wagered on Super Bowl LIV, there will be plenty of betting action before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field Sunday.

National anthem singer Demi Lovato won't be in the spotlight solely for her wonderful voice.

As she belts "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Hard Rock Stadium, bettors will be checking their watches and even identifying the color of the microphone.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

How Long Will It Take for Lovato to Sing the National Anthem?

Over 1:55: -220 (wager $220 to win $100) | Under 1:55: +155 (wager $100 to win $155)

Will Lovato Be Wearing a Skirt, Dress or Gown?

Yes: -165 | No: +125

Will Lovato Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?

Yes: +375 | No: -650

Will Lovato's Microphone Be on a Stand?

Yes: -220 | No: +155

Will Lovato's Microphone Be Black?

Yes: -240 | No: +165

All odds are courtesy of Bovada.

Predictions

Let's be clear: This is a personal prediction and is not intended as advice. This section is for entertainment purposes only. Still, it's enjoyable to formulate a list of predictions and compare them to the rest of your party.

And we're starting with the over.

Lovato performed the national anthem prior to the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight in August 2017. Her rendition lasted two minutes, 11 seconds, which is 16 seconds longer than the over/under of 1:55.

That timing has mostly increased since her star-spangled debut. Lovato's anthem history includes 1:52 at an NFL game in 2008, 1:49 at the 2011 World Series, 1:50 at the 2012 World Series and 1:58 at the 2015 World Series.

Research is serious business, folks.

As for her wardrobe, the favorite—a skirt, dress or gown—might be left on a hanger. Lovato, though she recently wore a gown at the Grammy Awards, will often choose a blazer and/or jumpsuit. That's our pick for Sunday in Miami.

Rounding out the predictions are a mistake-free anthem, with Lovato using a black microphone on a stand.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.