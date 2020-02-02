J.J. Watt Hosts SNL: Top Moments and Kobe Bryant Tribute

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt took part in a Rudy parody, played Kristoff from the Frozen series and gave a Kobe Bryant tribute as a first-time Saturday Night Live host on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

First, Watt opened up with a humorous monologue, where he talked about his family and got in a shot on place-kickers:

The first post-monologue skit saw Watt, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and others act out some deleted scenes that didn't make the Frozen II cut. This one saw Watt sing a song called "Big and Woke."

Watt then returned to the locker room to play a Notre Dame football player who had no interest in letting his underdog teammate Robbie onto the field:

The skit emulated the famous scene in the movie Rudy where Fighting Irish teammates turned in their jerseys so they could give up a roster spot for Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, an undersized walk-on.

Watt also took part in an SNL commercial skit by promoting a gigantic Olay eye-black for men:

Watt closed by wearing the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died with daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last Sunday.

He also balled up a piece of paper and tossed a jump shot in the air in honor of the Kobe trash-can toss.

The three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year is the first current or former athlete to host SNL since Charles Barkley on March 3, 2018.

He's the last NFL football player to do so since former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in May 2012.