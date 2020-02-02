Super Bowl Ads 2020: Latest Info on Cost of 2020 Super Bowl Commercials

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

It should come as no surprise to see some of sports' most notable figures in an array of advertisements on Super Bowl Sunday.

The United States' most watched sporting event draws somewhere near 100 million viewers each year, though last year's mark of 98.2 million was the fewest since 2008.

That hasn't prevented the price of the game's precious 30-second spots from continuing to rise. All but one of this year's ads sold for more than $5 million, with the average peaking at $5.6 million, totaling nearly $400 million in sales for Fox, per Bloomberg. For last year's contest between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, CBS charged an average of $5.25 million per spot, nearly double what it would have cost 10 years ago and a far cry from the first Super Bowl in 1967, when ads set back companies somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000, per Nielsen Media Research (h/t SuperBowl-Ads.com).

This year, every spot was sold out by November, long before any of the advertisers knew who might be playing and just a month after it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be headlining the halftime show.

Some advertisers have already leaked their spots as a way to drum up interest and brand awareness, while some prefer to keep theirs a surprise for the big moment. Unlike 50 years ago, when the first Super Bowl ads aired, you don't have to worry about missing out the best—or worst—commercials. Sure, there's DVR. But almost as soon as an ad runs on TV, you can find it on YouTube. And you can guarantee there will be an abundance of articles breaking down the hits and misses as soon as the confetti falls after the game.

If you're set on seeing the commercials in their truest form, or if you want a sneak peek, here at three sports-related spots to keep an eye on.

Microsoft Featuring 49ers Assistant Katie Sowers

The Kansas City Chiefs won't be the only team making history with its first Super Bowl appearance in more than 50 years. San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers will become woman to coach in world's biggest football game.

Jimmy Fallon Breaks a Sweat with Michelob

Featuring a star-studded cast of athletes, including John Cena, Brooks Koepka, Usain Bolt, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, Michelob's commercial takes late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon through his paces.

Josh Jacobs and Kia Have Us in Our Feelings

Las Vegas Raiders rookie and Alabama product Josh Jacobs goes deep with his younger self about childhood homelessness and striving to be great.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.