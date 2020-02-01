Anthony Davis Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Black Mamba Tattoo

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 2, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Anthony Davis and LeBron James wear number 8 and number 24, to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis got a tattoo in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Bryant, nicknamed the "Black Mamba," won five championships in 20 seasons. He made 18 NBA All-Star teams and 15 All-NBA teams. The two-time scoring champion also won the 2007-08 NBA MVP.

Davis' teammate, LeBron James, also got a tattoo in remembrance of Bryant this week:

California-based tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia did the work for Davis and James.

The Lakers played their first game since the crash on Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. L.A. held a tribute that included numerous musical performances, videos and a few pregame words from James.

