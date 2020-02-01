Mavericks Defeat Hawks as Trae Young Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Glenn James/Getty Images

With no Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis available, the Dallas Mavericks dug deep into their bench to pull off a 123-100 victory against the Atlanta Hawks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle held Porzingis out Saturday for injury management after playing him 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Houston Rockets. That forced the Mavs (30-19) to face their first game all season without Doncic (ankle) or Porzingis available. The timing couldn't have been better to test out Dallas' depth, as Atlanta (13-37) entered Saturday in last place in the Eastern Conference.

That's not to say guarding Atlanta wasn't a challenge.

"These guys score the s--t out of the ball," Carlisle said of the Hawks before tipoff. "They ooze points when they walk out on the floor."

Atlanta had won three of its last five games before Saturday thanks to Trae Young (29.4 points per game), who has scored at least 39 points three times in his last six contests. Young was originally selected fifth overall by the Mavs in 2018 but was sent to Atlanta in a draft-night trade for Doncic—who is expected to miss at least another four games with an ankle injury.

Doncic would go on to win Rookie of the Year in 2019. Both were recently named All-Stars for 2020.

Notable Performers

Jalen Brunson, G, Mavericks: 27 points, eight assists, four rebounds

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Mavericks: 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists

John Collins, PF, Hawks: 26 points, 11 rebounds

Kevin Huerter, SG, Hawks: 20 points, three assists

What's Next?

The Hawks return home to face another contender with the Boston Celtics visiting Monday. It's been a rough stretch for Atlanta lately, as the team hasn't had a homestand last longer than two games since mid-January. That trend continues with two home games separated by two consecutive road games over the next eight days.

Dallas will continue to try weathering the absence of Doncic when it visits the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Already a tough opponent this season, the Mavs will have the added task of keeping Victor Oladipo in check as the guard returns to form after missing the first 47 games this season.