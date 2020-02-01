Report: Nets' Joe Harris Invited to Participate in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly invited Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris to take part in the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago this month.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Harris has yet to decide if he will accept the invitation, and his choice will depend on "how his body feels, and if he needs time off."

Harris is the reigning champion, as he beat Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in last year's finals.

