A.J. Brown Apologizes for 'Bulls--t' Tweet After Kyler Murray Wins OROY Award

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown apologized for posting a profane tweet Saturday after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors awards show.

Chuck Harris of USA Today took a screenshot of Brown tweeting "Bulls--t" before it was deleted:

Brown later tweeted an apology:

Murray and Brown were considered two of the top candidates for the award in a year that featured several impressive performances from rookie offensive players.

Brown far outperformed his second-round draft status, as the former Ole Miss standout finished with 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown led the Titans in all three categories and was also the team leader in yards per catch at 20.2. Tennessee reached the playoffs as a wild-card team and went all the way to the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray entered the NFL with more fanfare, as he was the No. 1 overall pick after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

He started all 16 games for the Cards, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Murray also rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

Murray ranked second to only Baltimore Ravens star and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in quarterback rushing yards this season.

The one big negative on Murray's resume is the fact that the Cardinals went just 5-10-1, although it was a 2.5-game improvement from last season.

Regardless of the voting results, Murray and Brown are two of the best young players in the NFL at their respective positions, and they figure to have many more accolades in their futures.