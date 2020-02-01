Enrique Cerezo on Failed Edinson Cavani, Atletico Madrid Move: 'It's Outrageous'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has given insight into the club's failed move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in January.

According to Pablo Planas of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal), the deal fell through after Walter Fernando, Cavani's brother and representative, demanded an €18 million (£15 million) agent's fee from the Spanish club.

Cerezo spoke to Movistar Futbol (h/t Goal) on Saturday after Los Rojiblancos' 1-0 loss to Real Madrid:

"Someday I will tell why Cavani did not come and they will prove me right.

"I don't want to point anyone out, but I think it's a shame about the situation of some players with their relatives and their representatives. It's outrageous. We're not here to be robbed or do anything strange."

PSG are said to have turned down a €10 million (£8 million) bid for the Uruguayan, who will be out of contract in the summer, but Atleti did not return with a follow-up as expected after the reported demand by Fernando.

Atletico have scored just 22 goals in as many La Liga matches this season, so they could have done with more firepower this winter.

Joao Felix, 20, has scored just four times in all competitions since he replaced Antoine Griezmann last summer in a €126 million (£113 million) move, while Diego Costa has scored just 14 goals since his return to the club in January 2018, having been plagued by injury and suspension.

To make matters worse, Alvaro Morata, who has scored 10 goals this season, limped out of Saturday's Madrid derby, per AS' Robbie Dunne:

Manager Diego Simeone's comments afterward suggested the Spaniard may not be a long-term absentee, though:

Nevertheless, a prolific, hardworking forward like Cavani would have been an outstanding short-term asset and a fine fit at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium under Simeone.

Football author Colin Millar was disappointed Cavani didn't move in January:

Between injury issues and Mauro Icardi's arrival on loan from Inter Milan, Cavani has made just 15 appearances for PSG this season, only six of which are starts.

He'll be 33 on February 14, though. The reported agent's fee⁠—which would likely have exceeded his transfer fee⁠—would have turned his transfer from a shrewd, low-risk move into a costly exercise for an ageing star who is likely nearing the end of his time at the top level.