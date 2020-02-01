Scott Dawson Appears to Address Rumors of the Revival Requesting WWE Release

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Scott Dawson of The Revival appeared to address rumors of him and teammate Dash Wilder requesting their release from WWE on Saturday.

Dawson referenced criticism from fans in the following tweet:

On Friday, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that The Revival recently requested their release from WWE for the second time in the past year.

The Revival took part in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Friday's episode of SmackDown, but they took the fall in a bout won by The Miz and John Morrison.

Back in April, Fightful and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t Middleton) reported that The Revival were offered five-year contracts worth $500,000 per year to re-sign with WWE, but they turned them down.

It was also reported that WWE added 10 weeks to Wilder's contract for time he missed with a broken jaw in 2017.

Per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc., The Revival's contracts reportedly run through April, which means they could become free agents around the time of WrestleMania.

The Revival have been on the main roster since 2017 after a lengthy run in NXT. Overall, they are two-time NXT Tag Team champions, two-time Raw Tag Team champions and one-time SmackDown Tag Team champions, making them the only team in WWE history to hold all three titles.

Their reigns on the main roster have largely been short and uneventful, though, and they have been the victims of several start-and-stop pushes.

It seemed for a while last year that The Revival and Randy Orton were developing a stable in their feud against New Day, but it was eventually dropped and Orton was moved to Raw, which put The Revival back on their own.

The Revival have had some quality matches against teams like New Day and The Usos, but WWE generally hasn't been committed to making tag team wrestling a huge part of its programming for many years.

Conversely, All Elite Wrestling consistently puts the tag team division in big spots and pushes The Young Bucks as one of their top acts.

If The Revival desire a bigger spotlight more than a huge contract, then there is reason to believe they may bolt for AEW once their WWE contracts expire.

