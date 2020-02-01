Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 25 EPL Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool continued their inexorable march towards the 2019-20 Premier League title with a 4-0 drubbing of Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are now 22 points clear of Manchester City and 24 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Chelsea in Week 25.

In the relegation battle, Bournemouth won 2-1 at home to Aston Villa to move out of the drop zone.

Here is the latest table with two games remaining in the weekend's action:

Saturday Results

Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle United 0-0 Norwich City

Watford 2-3 Everton

West Ham United 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday Fixtures

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Saturday's Winners and Losers

Winners: Anfield's Regulars

It has now been over a year since Liverpool's fans at Anfield did not see their team win.

The last side to get anything from a trip to the Reds' home ground in the English top flight was Leicester in a 1-1 draw on January 30, 2019.

For 45 minutes on Saturday, Southampton were in with a chance of emulating the Foxes, having reached half-time at 0-0.

However, two minutes after the break, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired into the bottom corner, and captain Jordan Henderson was set up for Liverpool's second by Roberto Firmino on the hour:

Salah took his tally for the Premier League season to 14 with strikes in the 71st and 90th minutes to leave Anfield rocking:

And rightly so. The victory drew Liverpool level with Manchester City for the Premier League's longest winning run at home:

Meanwhile, it took the Reds another step closer to ending their 30-year title drought.

Winners: 10-Man Teams

Bournemouth looked primed for relegation just two weeks ago when they lost 1-0 to Norwich.

A run of one win 13 league games had seen them drop into the relegation zone, but a win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last league game gave them some hope.

They are now two points above the drop zone after their 2-1 win at home to Villa.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake scored in the first half, and the Cherries were able to secure all three points despite spending most of the second half with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma's 51st-minute sending off.

Everton emulated Eddie Howe's side with victory at Watford despite Fabian Delph being given his marching orders 19 minutes from time.

Making Everton's victory all the more impressive, Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra gave Watford a 2-0 lead before half-time only for Yerry Mina to net twice in first-half stoppage time.

With 10 men, Theo Walcott then scored on the counter-attack in the final minute as Watford searched for a winner of their own:

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now up to ninth, three points off the European places.

Loser: St James' Park Crowd

Newcastle have been largely excellent at home this season. They have lost just three of 13 at St James' Park and earned marquee victories over Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Magpies faithful were short-changed on Saturday, though, as they had to endure a drab 0-0 that few will be eager to watch again:

Newcastle finished the day in the top 10 but missed the chance to make gains on the European places.

Norwich, meanwhile, were aided little in their fight against relegation by earning just a point.

They are seven points from safety, and on the balance of play, they may feel they should have won after Teemu Pukki missed some chances.

For everyone at St James' Park, it was a game best forgotten.

Loser: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The only real chance United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has of keeping his job into next season is if he can get the Red Devils back into the UEFA Champions League.

One route back is to win the UEFA Europa League, but by far the most straightforward is finishing the 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League's top four.

Most other seasons, they would be all but out of the running already.

Their tally of 35 points after 25 games would have put them 15 points off the top four in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

This term, though, fourth-placed Chelsea have only 41 points.

And yet Saturday provided further evidence to support the idea that Solskjaer's current United side simply do not have what it takes to bridge the gap to the Champions League spots.

Chelsea's draw with Leicester in the early kick-off gave United the chance to cut the gap to the Blues to just four points ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge on February 17.

But Solskjaer set up his side ineffectively and Wolves comfortably took a point:

New signing Bruno Fernandes was largely ineffective in his No. 10 role, Andreas Pereira again failed to repay Solskjaer's faith in him and Luke Shaw was preferred to Brandon Williams despite previously being terrorised by Adama Traore.

United do not look to be going anywhere under the Norwegian and it seems only a matter of time until he is sacked.