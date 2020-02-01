Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Comment on Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, Media Narrative

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the first two picks in the 2019 draft, faced each other for the first time in the NBA on Friday.

After the game, the former AAU teammates discussed playing against one another and the media's discussion of the game.

"You can't even imagine moments like that, man," Williamson told reporters. "Like I said, we were two role players. I think one tournament—AAU tournament—me and him both averaged 30 or something when our main player wasn't there, but we never saw each other being the No. 1 and 2 pick, playing against each other and swapping jerseys. You can't imagine stuff like that, so it was a great moment. I'm real close with him. You just can't create stuff like that."

Morant added: "The media tries to [make] it me versus Zion. If I was talking in the media, I'd tell you it's Grizzlies versus Pelicans. It's me and my teammates looking to just keep pushing to the playoffs."

Williamson's Pelicans earned a 139-111 win in the rising stars' first meeting at the pro level.

The 19-year-old Duke product didn't make his NBA debut until Jan. 22 after undergoing knee surgery in October. He's instantly started to prove himself as a high-impact player, averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 62.5 percent from the field in five games.

Those numbers include a career-high 24 points Friday night.

"I think I need a couple more games before we're fully comfortable," Williamson said. "'Cause remember, they have 45 games under their belt. I have five now. So I still think it's gonna take some time."

Meanwhile, Morant has established himself as the Rookie of the Year favorite with a terrific first half of the campaign. He's averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 43 appearances.

The 20-year-old South Carolina native, whose Murray State jersey number will be retired Saturday night, isn't worried about individual accolades, though.

"It's not my focus right now at all, honestly," Morant said in early January. "I'm not worried about the hype. I don't pay too much attention to it. I feel like every rookie's goal is to make an impact as opposed to trying to win Rookie of the Year. I can say it's a goal. But I'm not focused on it at all."

Although the sample sizes remain small, especially in Williamson's case, the early returns suggest both prized rookies are on pace to deliver on the sky-high expectations that come with being a top-two draft pick.

And Friday's meeting was the first in what figures to become a long-standing, friendly rivalry.