NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Warriors' D'Angelo Russell, Wolves' Andrew Wiggins

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Five days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Golden State Warriors aren't expected to make a significant move involving D'Angelo Russell.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, multiple NBA sources don't anticipate Russell will be seriously shopped around until the summer.

"Doubt it," one source told Poole. "The only way it happens is if the Warriors get nervous and accelerate their plan. The old Warriors might have done that. I don't see these guys doing that?"

Poole noted there is a "chance" the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves could discuss a potential Russell deal involving Andrew Wiggins, but "both teams are expected to be more inclined to make a trade" in June.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.