NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Warriors' D'Angelo Russell, Wolves' Andrew Wiggins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2020

Golden State Warriors' D'Angelo Russell plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Five days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Golden State Warriors aren't expected to make a significant move involving D'Angelo Russell. 

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, multiple NBA sources don't anticipate Russell will be seriously shopped around until the summer. 

"Doubt it," one source told Poole. "The only way it happens is if the Warriors get nervous and accelerate their plan. The old Warriors might have done that. I don't see these guys doing that?"

Poole noted there is a "chance" the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves could discuss a potential Russell deal involving Andrew Wiggins, but "both teams are expected to be more inclined to make a trade" in June. 

     

