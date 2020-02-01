Antonio Brown: 'I've Just Been the Cancer of the NFL'; 'We All Need Mental Help'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown spoke out about the litany of issues that have plagued him on and off the football field over the past year.

In an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown explained he "could have done a lot of things better" and owes "the whole NFL an apology."

"I was pleased to hear that after 140 days that there was some positivity about me because as of late I've just been the cancer of the NFL," Brown said. "The problem child, the guy who gets in trouble, the kind of guy who has the bad narrative about him."

The positivity Brown speaks of was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell telling reporters Thursday that the league's priority regarding the star wide receiver is thinking about his well-being.

"We want to help get him on the right track, and get him in a position where he is in a zone where he thinks he can be successful in life," Goodell said. "And we are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and from our standpoint that's the first step. The first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."

Brown told Anderson "we all need mental help" when asked about possibly seeking help with his mental health.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a federal lawsuit against him last September, alleging that he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

Per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, a woman hired by Brown to paint a mural at his home accused the seven-time Pro Bowler of sexual misconduct.

The woman told Klemko of one incident when Brown stood "behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

Klemko later reported the woman said she received a series of intimidating texts from Brown in the wake of her original accusations.

Brown told Anderson he is going to let the courts "handle that stuff" before adding he feels like these women are targeting him:

"I just feel like I'm a target so, anybody can come against me and say anything [that] I have to face. There's no support, there's no egos, there's no rules in it, anyone can come after me for anything. No proof or whatever. 'He said, she's saying.'

"The media will run with it, so even if I'm not guilty, [I'm] already guilty because they already wrote it, put it on TV and put that in people minds. So for me to have to sit here and hear those the allegations of me is just unfair to me every time."

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20 in the wake of the lawsuit and accusations against him. He also remains under investigation by the NFL for potentially violating the personal conduct policy.