Antonio Brown: 'F--k the NFL I'll Never Play in That S--t' Before League Meeting

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown lashed out against the NFL on Thursday ahead of a reported meeting with the league.

Brown tweeted he will "never play" in the NFL (warning: some language NSFW):

Earlier Thursday, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown is scheduled to meet in person with NFL officials next Wednesday and that Brown is "eager to present his side and that there are teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September amid an investigation into intimidating text messages Brown sent a woman after she came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

