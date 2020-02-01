Quique Setien Talks Lionel Messi Future, Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona Training

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has said he hopes his influence can contribute to Lionel Messi staying at the club for many years.

Setien was appointed in January, with the Blaugrana deciding to move on from former boss Ernesto Valverde.

So far, it's been a mixed start to life at the club for Setien; he's earned three wins, including two in the Copa del Rey, but suffered a disappointing loss away to Valencia in their previous league match.

In three appearances under the new manager, Messi has scored three goals. Ahead of his team's trip to Levante on Sunday, Setien said he hopes he can create an environment in which the forward wants to remain for a while yet, per Sport:

"I hope we can make him so happy that he's desperate to stay. But he will be here in the future anyway, I have no doubts about that.

" ... You can tell he's a winner and that he wants things done well. He's interested in the team talks. He knows he's an important player, that he can solve many games, but we have to focus on the team to be stronger."

Messi was on target twice on Thursday, with Barcelona turning on the style to overcome Leganes 5-0 in the Copa del Rey:

Despite the team's loss to Valencia last weekend, Messi was still able to have an influence on the game, with the overwhelming majority of the team's efforts at goal coming from the No. 10:

One of Setien's tasks during his time at Barcelona will be to make the team less dependant on Messi. With that in mind, he will be encouraged by the form of Antoine Griezmann, who has performed well following the injury layoff to Luis Suarez.

Setien will also want to be the manager who finally brings a consistency out of Ousmane Dembele in terms of form and fitness. The coach has said he's been moved by the efforts of the Frenchman to get fit in training recently.

"With Dembele, we have not yet spoken," he told Sport (h/t Goal). "Like most, he has things he can improve on. You have to keep in mind that they are still young kids. Their dedication, from what I have seen, is total and absolute. I have tears when I see the capacity and intensity in which he works."

Per Rafael Hernandez of the Grup 14 fansite, Barcelona supporters are hopeful that Setien can improve Dembele:

Barcelona's loss to Valencia means they are now playing catch up to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. If Los Blancos beat their local rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, then the Blaugrana will kick off Sunday's game six points behind.

Setien will be keen to keep Barcelona in contention for the top-flight prize. However, supporters will be encouraged to hear that he has the long-term future of the club in mind, too.