Antonio Rudiger Brace Sees Chelsea Earn Draw at Leicester in Premier League

Two Antonio Rudiger headers were enough to see Chelsea earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following a goalless first period, the match burst into life early in the second half. Rudiger headed Chelsea in front in the 46th minute. Harvey Barnes' deflected strike looped over Willy Caballero seven minutes later to level the scores.

Leicester then moved ahead through Ben Chilwell in the 64th minute, although Rudiger was able to restore parity with a little under 20 minutes remaining with another fantastic effort.

After this result early in Week 25, the chasing pack will be out to close the gap in the race for fourth. Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both seven points behind Chelsea and face off at Old Trafford later on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur, who trail by the same amount, host Manchester City on Sunday.

Chelsea are not in action again until February 17, when they host United in what will be a crunch encounter. Leicester are set to visit Wolves on February 14 in another vital showdown in the top-four picture.

