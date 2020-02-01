Carlo Ancelotti: Richarlison 'Important Part' of Everton Amid Barcelona Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the club will not sell star forward Richarlison in the summer amid recent links to Barcelona.

Before the end of the January transfer window, reports emerged that the Toffees had rejected an £85 million bid for the Brazil international.

At his press conference ahead of Everton's clash with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Ancelotti was asked about the rumoured interest in the 22-year-old and made it clear the club is not looking to sell their key man, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian:

"I don't think it will be difficult to resist because it is enough to say no. There is no possibility because Richarlison is an important part of the future of Everton like the other young players we have—[Jordan] Pickford, [Mason] Holgate, [Moise] Kean, [Michael] Keane, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin.

" ... Everything can happen in football. If an offer arrives that you cannot refuse, and it is an offer that can improve the squad, then why not? But, now, I can say Richarlison is an important part. With Barcelona you can do an exchange, no? [Laughs.] They have a lot of fantastic players, but I'm not nominating anyone"

Richarlison has missed Everton's last two games because of injury, and the team have been held to disappointing draws against West Ham United and Newcastle United. The Brazilian is scheduled to return to the starting XI for the clash with his former club on Saturday.

B/R Football's Sam Tighe believes that if Everton had been in receipt of £85 million bid for Richarlison, they should have taken it:

Patrick Boyland of The Athletic said he understands why the Merseyside club would knock back any bids for the player:

Since moving to Everton in the summer of 2018, Richarlison has made major strides at Goodison Park.

His dribbling skill, finishing ability and work rate has made him a crucial part of the side, while he's also been able to establish himself as a regular in the Brazil team. Richarlison netted for his country in the final of the Copa America in the summer.

Given his age, ability and versatility in operating centrally or on either wing, it's no surprise that Barcelona are being mentioned as possible suitors.

Per OptaJoe, there aren't many players in Richarlison's age bracket as productive as he is at the highest level:

Barcelona would benefit from adding another forward in the summer. While Lionel Messi is still inspired and Antoine Griezmann is settling in to life at the club, Luis Suarez is sidelined with an injury and is now 33 years old.

Ancelotti appears adamant that the club want to keep Richarlison for many campaigns yet, and in December, the forward committed to a new long-term deal at Goodison Park. However, if Barcelona are serious about signing him come the end of the campaign, then the player will obviously be tempted to move on.