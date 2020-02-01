Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Improve to 22-3 with 86-58 Win over Brentwood

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 1, 2020

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 in action against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Sierra Canyon (22-3) added to its long list of victories this season at Brentwood School with a 86-58 victory over its conference rival. 

Ziaire Williams led the way with an impressive triple-double, posting 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. BJ Boston poured in 29 points himself while Zaire Wade tallied two points. The Blazers are now 5-0 in conference play and have won 55 straight league games. 

Wade took flight at the end of the first half with a buzzer-beating dunk to give the Blazers a 50-24 lead at the break. 

Not to be outdone, James showed off his passing skills with a perfectly placed lob to Amari Bailey for an alley-oop midway through the first quarter. 

Sierra Canyon is back in action on Tuesday against Paraclete High School. 

