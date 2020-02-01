Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Improve to 22-3 with 86-58 Win over Brentwood

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Sierra Canyon (22-3) added to its long list of victories this season at Brentwood School with a 86-58 victory over its conference rival.

Ziaire Williams led the way with an impressive triple-double, posting 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. BJ Boston poured in 29 points himself while Zaire Wade tallied two points. The Blazers are now 5-0 in conference play and have won 55 straight league games.

Wade took flight at the end of the first half with a buzzer-beating dunk to give the Blazers a 50-24 lead at the break.

Not to be outdone, James showed off his passing skills with a perfectly placed lob to Amari Bailey for an alley-oop midway through the first quarter.

Sierra Canyon is back in action on Tuesday against Paraclete High School.