USA vs. Costa Rica: 2020 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. men's national team will take to the pitch for the first time in 2020 on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, for an international friendly against Costa Rica.

The two sides last met in a friendly on Feb. 2, 2019, and the Americans prevailed 2-0. Costa Rica's most recent win came during FIFA World Cup qualifying on Sept. 1, 2017. The U.S. holds a 3-2 head-to-head record dating back to 2016.

Their overall head-to-head dating back to 1975 is knotted at 16-16-6, per USSoccer.com, but U.S. is 16-6-4 at home.

However, the U.S. is beginning the new year with a lot of new faces. Twelve players on head coach Gregg Berhalter's roster for the match have not previously recorded an international cap, per USSoccer.com.

Gyasi Zardes is the most experienced player with 55 caps, followed by Paul Arriola (32), Aaron Long (16), Sebastian Lletget (13), Walker Zimmerman (11) and Reggie Cannon (10).

Christian Pulisic (thigh), Michael Bradley (ankle) and Zack Steffen (knee) are among the familiar faces unavailable against Costa Rica.

Game Information

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:55 p.m. ET

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park

Watch: ESPNews or ESPN Online

Odds: USMNT: -195 (wager $195 to win $100), Costa Rica: +600 (wager $100 to win $600), draw: +285, via Draft Kings

Los Ticos also have several fresh faces on the roster, with seven uncapped players called up, per USSoccer.com, and don't have goalkeeper Keylor Navas or Joel Campbell available. L.A. Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez's 80 caps lead this roster, and he once played under USMNT coach Berhalter in MLS for the Columbus Crew SC.



Berhalter was hired in Dec. 2018 and finished his first calendar year in charge with a 10-6-2 record across all competitions. Costa Rica is managed by Ronald Gonzalez Brenes, who took over after Gustavo Matosas stepped down in Sept. 2019 because the job was "so boring."

While this matchup will serve mostly as a feeling-out process for the rest of 2020, fans are likely to be entertained given how evenly matched this series has been.