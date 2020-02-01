Barcelona vs. Levante: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona will look to get back on track in La Liga on Sunday, when they play host to Levante.

The Catalans have just one win in their past three outings in the competition but are still overwhelming favourites against their opponents, who have lost three in a row.

Per Caesars, Barcelona carry odds of -800 (wager $100 to win $800), compared to +1,500 (wager $100 to win $1,500) for Levante. A draw comes in at +900.

Fans can tune in via Premier Player or LaLigaTV in the UK or BeIN Sports in the U.S. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona have yet to enjoy a great outing in La Liga since they let go of former manager Ernesto Valverde and went with Quique Setien, a man who brought an intricate attacking system with him.

Setien's teams tend to dominate possession and move the ball around at pace, but installing such a system takes time. Valencia easily neutralised the Blaugrana in their most recent league outing, a 2-0 win for Los Che at the Mestalla.

The next outing comes against another Valencia-based team, but Levante should prove an easier challenge to overcome. They have lost their past three La Liga matches, scoring just a single goal in the process. Levante have conceded 32 goals this season, the fifth-worst mark in the league. Their attack has been roughly league-average, with 26 goals scored.

Barcelona's attacking strength is bad news for the visitors. The Catalans have bagged 50 goals in La Liga, the best mark by some distance, and have been especially strong at home, where they average 3.5 goals per match.

Top scorer Lionel Messi scored twice in his previous outing, a 5-0 demolition of Leganes in the Copa del Rey, and he appears a safe bet to find the net again if he starts on Sunday. Given the short turnaround from Thursday's cup outing, Setien could opt to give his star forward a breather.

The visitors' danger man is Roger Marti, who scored the team's only league goal this year and has nine in total this term.

Levante shouldn't trouble the Blaugrana much, giving the team the chance to build some momentum and continue to instil Setien's philosophy.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Levante