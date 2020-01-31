Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB 'Would Love' for Dolphins to Draft Him over Lions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft, and Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the next drafted quarterback.

Where the Alabama Crimson Tide star lands, though, is still questionable. The Washington Redskins own the second overall pick but don't need a quarterback after selecting Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall last year. After that, though, it's a toss-up for Tagovailoa.



"Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him," Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Thursday. "Those same sources say they don't love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team's current coaching situation."

Salguero continued:

"The Lions will be playing their third season under Matt Patricia in 2020. He has a 9-22-1 record his first two seasons and the Tagovailoas are concerned another poor season could force the Lions to fire Patricia— putting the quarterback in the uncertain 2021 situation of being a draft pick the new coach didn't make.

"And this: The Tagovailoas would love to come to the Dolphins.

"They love the weather. They love the region. They love the idea of trying to be answer for a team long searching for an elite quarterback."

The Lions have veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract through at least 2021, per Spotrac. The 31-year-old 2009 first overall pick missed eight games in 2019 with a back injury. Prior to that, Stafford had started in 136 consecutive games dating back to 2010. He's expected to be ready to participate in the Lions' offseason programs entering the 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile in Miami, Tagovailoa would have a much clearer path to start as a rookie. The Dolphins had 37-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick start 13 games last season, as second-year quarterback Josh Rosen didn't impress in his three starts.

Miami rallied from an 0-7 start to finish 5-11 under first-year head coach Brian Flores, who won over the locker room and appears to have the trust from Dolphins brass to lead the franchise through this rebuild.

Tagovailoa had long been considered the top overall prospect for the 2020 draft, but the 2018 Heisman finalist struggled with injuries. His collegiate career ended when he dislocated his hip against Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

Overall, Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns on 69.3 percent completion across 32 games from 2017-19 at Alabama.